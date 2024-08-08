Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $293.52. 403,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

