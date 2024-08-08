Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.38. 464,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.96. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,515 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

