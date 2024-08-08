Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $41,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of GEV traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.97. 1,184,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,827. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.38.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
