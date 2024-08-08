Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of GEV traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.97. 1,184,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,827. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

