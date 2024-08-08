Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 847,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.