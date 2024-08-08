Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 540.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,074,000 after buying an additional 139,919 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME traded up $7.29 on Thursday, reaching $355.17. 118,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,353. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

