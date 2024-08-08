Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of GNK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 349,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,649. The company has a market capitalization of $744.84 million, a PE ratio of 297.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $23.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $32,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

