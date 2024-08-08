Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $205.83. 956,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.83. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.