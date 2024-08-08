Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 695 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,365,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after buying an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,604,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.3 %

MANH stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.95. 96,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,380. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $266.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.