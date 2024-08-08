Litecoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57.48 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.23 million and $57.48 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,247,403 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,218,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00399936 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $57.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
