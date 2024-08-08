LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $60.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get LKQ alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,234,000 after buying an additional 656,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LKQ by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.82 on Thursday. LKQ has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.