Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years. Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.80. 782,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

