LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.80 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of LXU traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $8.24. 31,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,983. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $589.52 million, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 805.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,922 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

