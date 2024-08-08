Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Announces Earnings Results

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of LCID opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

LCID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

