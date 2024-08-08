Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.05. 7,310,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 32,130,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

