Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Lyft alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 592.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after buying an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Lyft by 27,739.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $9.08 on Friday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.