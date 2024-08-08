Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.04.
Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lyft
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 592.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after buying an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Lyft by 27,739.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Stock Down 17.2 %
Shares of LYFT opened at $9.08 on Friday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.06.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.