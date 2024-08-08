LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.11.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

