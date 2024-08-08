Macquarie Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $50.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Roblox Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,285.39%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

