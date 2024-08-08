Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $11.70. Magnite shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 1,379,011 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Magnite Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $65,219.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,479 shares of company stock worth $3,636,179. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,818,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 166,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Magnite by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Magnite by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $8,164,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

