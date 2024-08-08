Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.75. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.
About Mammoth Energy Services
