Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.75. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

About Mammoth Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.