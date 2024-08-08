Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.67

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 35801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Mandalay Resources Stock Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$243.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of C$74.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

In related news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$93,199.92. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.