Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. Mannatech has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $14.45.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

