Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of MRIN opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.48. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.66%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

