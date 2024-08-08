MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.10.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.33. The company had a trading volume of 356,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.21. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

