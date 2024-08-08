Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $341.16

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 341.16 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 316.80 ($4.05), with a volume of 6931108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.50 ($4.10).

MKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.03) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.47) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.96) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.12).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 272.68. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,526.19, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.69), for a total value of £1,789,453.32 ($2,286,841.30). 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

