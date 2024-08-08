Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after acquiring an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after buying an additional 270,802 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,780,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $541.50. The company had a trading volume of 164,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,502. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

