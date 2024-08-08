Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of MRE remained flat at C$10.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$10.05 and a 1-year high of C$14.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

Insider Activity at Martinrea International

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis purchased 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96. In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis acquired 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,566.96. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,000.00. Insiders bought 22,365 shares of company stock valued at $236,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

