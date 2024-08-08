Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.55.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,177,067 shares of company stock worth $982,064,626. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

