Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Up 9% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $113.25 and last traded at $112.69. 36,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 101,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.41.

The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Materion by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 25,600.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.06.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Further Reading

