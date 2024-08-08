Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Up to $14.38

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $15.56. Mativ shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 10,446 shares traded.

Mativ Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $974.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Mativ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mativ by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mativ by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.