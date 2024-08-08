Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Up to $14.38

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $15.56. Mativ shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 10,446 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $974.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.
