MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. MaxCyte updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MXCT traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 703,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,745. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $427.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,476 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $70,261.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,476 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $70,261.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $136,331.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,340 shares of company stock valued at $315,273. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

