McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,001. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.25. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

