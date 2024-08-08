McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $272.25 and last traded at $273.00. Approximately 2,263,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,576,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

