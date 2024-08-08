McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $273.57 and last traded at $272.38. 667,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,585,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.