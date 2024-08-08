MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEG

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of MEG opened at C$26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$22.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.86.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.