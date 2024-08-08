MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,100.00 at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,973.33.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,859.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,653.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,623.28. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,878.38.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

