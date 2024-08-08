MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,480.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,998.33.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $11.46 on Thursday, reaching $1,871.16. 180,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $1,887.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,653.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,623.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,639,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

