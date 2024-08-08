Metahero (HERO) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001497 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

