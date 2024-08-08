Metahero One Day Volume Tops $1.05 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.99 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001456 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

