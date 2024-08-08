Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBIP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.81. 4,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.