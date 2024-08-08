Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MSBIP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.81. 4,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.
