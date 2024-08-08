MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $142.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MKSI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 461,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,968. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

