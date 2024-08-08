Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.89.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43, a PEG ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,017,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mobileye Global by 344.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 386,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 116,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.