Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.60. 782,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,062. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

