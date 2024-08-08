Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage updated its FY24 guidance to ~$5.70 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 3.3 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. 3,680,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.