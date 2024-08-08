Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage updated its FY24 guidance to ~$5.70 EPS.
Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 3.3 %
Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. 3,680,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.
Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.
