Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.94. 97,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,557. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

