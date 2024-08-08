Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Purchases 22 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($18.71) per share, with a total value of £322.08 ($411.60).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Mike Powell purchased 9 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,549 ($19.80) per share, for a total transaction of £139.41 ($178.16).

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MNDI traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,441.50 ($18.42). 616,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,553. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,304 ($16.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.98). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,521.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,468.45. The company has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.23 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,391.75%.

MNDI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.73) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($21.09) to GBX 1,700 ($21.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

