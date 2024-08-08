Monero (XMR) Price Hits $151.10 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Monero has a market cap of $2.79 billion and $62.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $151.10 or 0.00259440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,190.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.35 or 0.00556913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00100823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00036017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00071117 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

