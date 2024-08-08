MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Down to $59.70

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.70, but opened at $53.51. MoneyLion shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 464,251 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

MoneyLion Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $468.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. MoneyLion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,185 shares of company stock worth $8,336,133. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 114.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

