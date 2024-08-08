Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,236,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,365. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after buying an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

