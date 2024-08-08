Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $43.36 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 1608029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

