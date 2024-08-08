Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,865. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.